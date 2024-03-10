West Bengal: Mamata announces all 42 Lok Sabha candidate: Mimi, Nusrat out; Yusuf Pathan in; no alliance with Congress

X/@AITCofficial

AMN / KOLKATA

The ruling Trinamul Congress TMC today announced the candidate list for all 42 Lok Sabha seats of West Bengal, dropping a few sitting MPs and bringing in several new faces such as former cricketers Yusuf Pathan and Kriti Azad.

The party renominated 16 sitting MPs and fielded 12 women.

Cricketer Yusuf Pathan will contest from the Berhampore Lok Sabha seat, whereas Kirti Aazd will fight from the Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency.

From the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat, where Sandeshkhali is situated, TMC pitted its former MP Haji Nurul Islam by dropping sitting MP Nusrat Jahan.

The TMC also renominated expelled Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra from Krishnanagar seat for the second consecutive term.

The list was announced from TMC’s mega rally held at Brigade Parada Grounds in Kolkata, where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the party will contest Lok Sabha elections alone in all 42 seats in the state.

TMC’s other candidates for Lok Sabha polls:

Cooch Behar: Jagadish Chandra Basunia

Alipurduar: Prakashchik Baraik

Jalpaiguri: Nirmal Chandra Roy

Darjeeling: Gopal Lama

Raigunj: Krishna Kalyani

Balurghat: Biplab Mitra

Maldah North: Prasun Banerjee (former IPS)

Maldah South: Shanzwaz Ali Rahman

Jangipur: Khalilur Rahman

Murshidabad: Abu Taher Khan

Ranaghat: Mukutmani Adhikari

Bongaon: Biswajit Das

Barrackpore: Partha Bhowmik

Dum Dum: Saugata Roy

Barasat: Kakali Ghosh Dastidar

Joynagar: Pratima Mondal

Mathurapur: Bapi Haldar

Diamond Harbour: Abhishek Banerjee

Jadavpur: Sayoni Ghosh

Kolkata South: Mala Roy

Kolkata North: Sudip Bandyopadhyay

Howrah: Prasun Banerjee

Uluberia: Sajda Ahmed

Serampore: Kalyan Bandyopadhyay

Hooghly: Rachana Banerjee

Arambagh: Mitali Bag

Tamluk: Debangshu Bhattacharya

Contai: Uttam Barik

Ghatal: Deepak Adhikari (Dev)

Jhargram; Kalipada Soren

Midnapore: June Malia

Purulia: Shantiram Mahato

Bankura: Arup Chakraborty

Bishnupur: Sujata Mondal Khan

Burdwan East: Sharmila Sarkar

Asansol: Shatrughan Sinha

Bolpur: Asit Mal

Birbhum: Satabdi Roy

The development comes as a setback to the Congress party as it marks the exit of Mamata Banerjee from the Opposition’s INDIA bloc.

Reacting to the announcement, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the grand old party wanted a respectable seat-sharing agreement through negotiations.

“The Indian National Congress has repeatedly declared its desire to have a respectable seat-sharing agreement with the TMC in West Bengal. The Indian National Congress has always maintained that such an agreement has to be finalised through negotiations and not by unilateral announcements. The Indian National Congress has always wanted the INDIA group to fight the BJP together,” Ramesh said.