PM inaugurates and laid foundation stone of several development projects from Azamgarh, UP

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 782 development projects worth 34,700 crore rupees in Azamgarh today. The Prime Minister also participated in a public programme on the second day of his two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several other ministers graced the event. Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh attended the event from Lucknow Airport. Akashwani Correspondent reports that speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that Azamgarh is shining today. He said, there was a time when people from other states used to attend an event in Delhi, today the event is being organised in Azamgarh and people from different parts of the country are attending it. The Prime Minister added that his government has focused on the development of small cities. Azamgarh airport has been constructed in a record time of 16 months. His government is working to make India a developed nation by 2047.

The Prime Minister said that all the development projects inaugurated by us are not in the view of elections like earlier governments used to do. He said that the announcements they made were the campaign of his journey, not an election campaign. Today, the country can see that “Modi doosri mitti ka insaan hai.” UP is today witnessing the guarantee the Modi government gave 10 years ago. Today UP is known for its expressway network, groundbreaking ceremony, law & order, Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, and others. Tourism opportunities have increased in Uttar Pradesh. Purvanchal has seen casteism for several years but in the last 10 years, it has seen development and law & order.



Once they have been called small cities but currently they have seen speedy development. Our government has focused on the development of small cities. Double-engine government is working for the development of Azamgarh Mandal. Earlier students of Azamgarh had to go to Banaras or Lucknow. Now students are getting higher education in Azamgarh. Providing a major boost to the civil aviation sector, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 15 airport projects across the country worth more than 9800 crore rupees. He inaugurated 12 new Terminal Buildings of Pune, Kolhapur, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Delhi, Lucknow, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Shravasti and Adampur Airports. The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of three new Terminal Buildings of Kadapa, Hubballi, and Belagavi Airports. The 12 new Terminal Buildings have a combined capacity to serve 620 Lakh passengers annually, while for the three Terminal Buildings whose foundation stone is laid, once completed, the combined passenger handling capacity of these airports will increase to 95 Lakh passengers per annum.

Mr. Modi also inaugurated the Light House Project in Lucknow and Ranchi under which more than 2000 affordable flats have been built with modern infrastructure. The Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several other projects on this occasion. During his address at an event at Lucknow Airport Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh said that earlier, air travel was considered to be an elite class thing but we ended the gap between the poor and the rich by enhancing the regional connectivity, through the UDAN scheme. If someone should be credited with this, it is our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Raksha Mantri added that the basic infrastructure in the aviation sector has been improved massively, it is evident from the fact that in 2014 we had 74 airports, but now we have 149 airports in our country.