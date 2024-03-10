FreeCurrencyRates.com

Panel to meet on March 15 to select two ECI members

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Following resignation of Mr. Arun Goel from his position at the Elections Commission of India (ECI), the government has announced plans to convene a meeting on March 15 to appoint two new members, ensuring the continuity of the electoral process.

Sources indicate that the panel, consisting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Law Minister, and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will meet to finalize the selection of the new ECI members.
While no specific names have been put forward, officials have confirmed the date for selecting the ECI members.

Interestingly, the initial plan was to only select one member to replace Mr. Pandey, whose term ended on February 7. However, with Mr. Goel’s resignation, the panel will now appoint two new members.

