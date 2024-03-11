Prez Murmu to visit Mauritius, to attend National Day celebrations on March 12

AMN

President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a state visit to Mauritius from Monday. The President will attend the National Day celebrations of Mauritius on 12th of this month as Chief Guest. A contingent of the Indian Navy will participate in the celebration along with two Ships of the Indian Navy’s First Training Squadron – INS Tir and CGS Sarathi.



During her three-day visit, President Murmu will hold bilateral meetings with President of Mauritius Prithvirajsing Roopun and Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth. The President will also meet the Speaker of the Mauritius National Assembly, the Chief Justice of the Mauritian Supreme Court, and several other Mauritian leaders.



India and Mauritius share close and long-standing relations rooted in strong historical, cultural, social, and economic ties. People of Indian origin constitute around 70 percent of this island’s population. To further strengthen this close partnership, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth will jointly inaugurate 14 India-assisted projects. Apart from this, many bilateral agreements will also be exchanged.

During her visit, President Murmu will visit the Aapravasi Ghat, the Intercontinental Slavery Museum, and the sacred Ganga Talao. The President will also address Mauritian youth at the University of Mauritius, members of the Indian diaspora, and the Indian community at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute. Close bilateral relations between India and Mauritius since 1948 have established new dimensions of cooperation in maritime security and capacity building.

As Mauritius is an important pillar in India’s neighbourhood policy, both countries are working to ensure stability and security in the Indian Ocean Region. Economic cooperation is also an important pillar in the India-Mauritius relationship. Total trade between the two countries has reached to over 554 million US dollars in 2022-23 and Foreign Direct Investment from Mauritius forms a major chunk of FDI inflow to India.