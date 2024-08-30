THE INDIAN AWAAZ

IFS Officer Trainees of 2023 Batch call on PM Modi

Aug 29, 2024

The Officer Trainees of the 2023 Batch of Indian Foreign Service IFS called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence today. There are 36 IFS Officer Trainees in the 2023 batch from 15 different States and UTs.

On the occasion,  the Prime Minister suggested that they should always carry with them the culture of the country with pride and dignity and try to showcase it wherever they are posted. He discussed how the perception of the country is changing on the world stage. Mr. Modi also suggested the Officer Trainees to expand their engagement with the Indian diaspora when posted abroad.

