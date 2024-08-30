THE INDIAN AWAAZ

R G Kar Medical College Case: CBI conducts polygraph test on two security guards

Aug 29, 2024

Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has done a polygraph test today on two security guards, who were posted on the 4th floor of the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on the 9th of  August. The body of the R G Kar Medical College PGT trainee doctor was found inside a seminar hall on the 4th floor. Earlier, the polygraph tests were performed on seven persons including the former principal of the R G Kar Medical College Dr Sandip Ghosh.

 
The agency has applied for another polygraph test on Kolkata Police Assistant Sub-Inspector Anup Dutta, who is said to be associated with the lone arrested person Sanjay Rai in this case. The approval from the Sealdah Court is awaited.

