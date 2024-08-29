THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Noted scholar, lawyer, political commentator A. G. Noorani is no more

Aug 29, 2024
A. G. Noorani

AMN

India’s one of the most distinguished scholar, lawyer, and political commentator Abdul Ghafoor Majeed Noorani, known popularly as A. G. Noorani passed away in Mumbai today.

He had practised as an advocate in the Supreme Court of India and in the Bombay High Court.

He was one of the few experts on the Constitution of India from his generation. His columns appeared in various publications, including Hindustan TimesThe HinduFrontlineEconomic and Political Weekly and Dainik Bhaskar. He is the author of a number of books, including The Kashmir DisputeThe Destruction of HyderabadThe Babri Masjid Question and, for LeftWord, The RSS and the BJP: A Division of Labour (2000), Islam and Jihad (2002) and Savarkar and Hindutva: The Godse Connection (2002)

His loss is a significant one for all who value rigorous, insightful analysis and thoughtful discourse. As we remember his extensive body of work and his dedication to intellectual rigor, we also recognize the void his departure leaves in our hearts and minds. May his legacy endure and continue to inspire future generations.

Rest in peace, A.G. Noorani. 🕯️

