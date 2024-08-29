THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Qatar Hands Over Guru Granth Sahib Saroops to Indian Embassy

Aug 29, 2024

The External Affairs Ministry has said the Qatar authorities have handed over two saroops of Guru Granth Sahib to the Indian Embassy in Doha. The saroops were taken from an Indian national in a case related to running a religious establishment without approval.

In a statement, the Ministry thanked the government of Qatar for handing the saroops of Guru Granth Sahib. The Ministry has also appealed to all Indian citizens residing in Qatar or other countries to scrupulously follow local laws and regulations in all matters.

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

Qatar Hands Over Guru Granth Sahib Saroops to Indian Embassy

August 29, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

Iran Appoints Fatemeh Mohajerani as First Female Government Spokesperson

August 29, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

SEBI Issues Advisory on SME Investments

August 28, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

RBI Recognizes Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment as SRO-FT

August 28, 2024