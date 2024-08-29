Qatar Hands Over Guru Granth Sahib Saroops to Indian Embassy

The External Affairs Ministry has said the Qatar authorities have handed over two saroops of Guru Granth Sahib to the Indian Embassy in Doha. The saroops were taken from an Indian national in a case related to running a religious establishment without approval.

In a statement, the Ministry thanked the government of Qatar for handing the saroops of Guru Granth Sahib. The Ministry has also appealed to all Indian citizens residing in Qatar or other countries to scrupulously follow local laws and regulations in all matters.