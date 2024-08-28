TRAI Seeks Public Input on Strengthening Regulations Against Unregistered Telemarketers

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) today released a review consultation paper seeking public input to strengthen regulations against unregistered telemarketers (UTMs).

The authority has called for input to address the issue of unsolicited commercial communications, particularly spam calls that harass the public. Other areas for improvement include better complaint redressal mechanisms, more effective UCC detection systems, stronger financial disincentives for violations of regulatory provisions, and revised regulations for senders and telemarketers.

The Consultation Paper is available on TRAI’s website, requesting written comments on the consultation paper from the stakeholders by the 25th of next month.