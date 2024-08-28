THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

TRAI Seeks Public Input on Strengthening Regulations Against Unregistered Telemarketers

Aug 28, 2024

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) today released a review consultation paper seeking public input to strengthen regulations against unregistered telemarketers (UTMs).

The authority has called for input to address the issue of unsolicited commercial communications, particularly spam calls that harass the public. Other areas for improvement include better complaint redressal mechanisms, more effective UCC detection systems, stronger financial disincentives for violations of regulatory provisions, and revised regulations for senders and telemarketers.

The Consultation Paper is available on TRAI’s website, requesting written comments on the consultation paper from the stakeholders by the 25th of next month.

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

CS Setty takes over as Chairman of SBI

August 28, 2024
Media

Cabinet Approves E-Auctions for 730 FM Channels in 234 Cities

August 28, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES

TRAI Seeks Public Input on Strengthening Regulations Against Unregistered Telemarketers

August 28, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

PM chairs 44th PRAGATI Interaction, reviews seven key projects spread across 11 states & UTs

August 28, 2024