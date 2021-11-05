Bangladesh govt raises prices of diesel, kerosene by 15 Taka per litre
IFFI announces selection of films for Indian Panorama section

Image

AMN / WEB DESK

International Film Festival of India has announced the selection of films for the Indian Panorama section to be screened during its 52nd edition in Goa. The festival is being organized by the Directorate of Film Festivals of India, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with the Goa government from 20th to 28th November. The selected films will be showcased to all the registered delegates and representatives from the selected films during the nine-day-long film festival in Goa.

A total of 25 Feature films have been selected to be screened during IFFI. Selected from a wide pool of 221 contemporary Indian Films, the package of Feature Films reflects the vibrancy and diversity of the Indian film Industry. The Feature Film Jury, comprising twelve members, was headed by acclaimed Filmmaker and actor, S V Rajendra Singh Babu.

The primary aim of the Indian Panorama is to select the feature and non-feature films of cinematic, thematic, and aesthetic excellence for the promotion of film art through the non-profit screening of these films under different categories. Since its inception, the Indian Panorama has been completely devoted to showcasing the best Indian films of the year.

