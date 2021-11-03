Salman Khan’s ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ to be released on November 26

WEB DESK



The verdict is out! Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s upcoming action film ‘Antim: the Final Truth’ trailer launched recently and has garnered immense love from fans. The movie will see Salman donning a role of a cop but for the first time, the superstar will be seen as a Sikh. Aayush Sharma plays a deadly gangster in the film.



The movie will release on November 26 worldwide theatrically.



The trailer of Antim was released jointly by Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma amidst much hype and fanfare in the presence of fans and media in Mumbai on Monday, with a simultaneous screening in Indore, Gurugram and Nagpur in the presence of fans from each city.



Taking to their Twitter accounts, fans showered love on the trailer. “One of the best trailer of 2021 POWERPACKED ANTIM TRAILER,” while another had written, “Its just a trailer Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost POWERPACKED ANTIM TRAILER”

Packed with adrenaline-pumping action, a stellar cast, brilliant direction, a riveting background score, the trailer had it all.



The trailer launch took place at a theatre in Mumbai, signaling the audience to enjoy the movie on the big screen. Salman and Aayush urged their fans to watch the upcoming films in the theatres as a solidarity towards the re-opening of cinemas. The excitement among the present audience was more than visible as they witnessed the trailer of ‘Antim: The Final Truth.’