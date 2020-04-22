Latest News

ICMR continues to scale up its testing facilities for COVID-19

Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR has tested four lakh sixty two thousand six hundred twenty one samples so far. Twenty six thousand nine hundred forty three samples were tested yesterday by the various government and private laboratories in the country.

ICMR is continuously scaling up its testing facilities for COVID-19 by giving approval to government and private laboratories. As of now, 217 government laboratories and 87 private laboratories’ chains have been given approval to conduct the test for COVID-19. So far, ICMR has validated 34 real-time PCR kits for detection of COVID-19.

