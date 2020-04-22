Centre assures doctor of all help for their well being

AMN/ NEW DELHI

Home Minister Amit Shah today held a high level meeting with Indian Medical Association doctors through video conferencing and assured them of their security in the fight against COVID-19. Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan was also present on the occasion.

Mr Shah appreciated the role of doctors in general and particularly in the fight against Corona virus and expressed confidence that doctors would continue to work dedicatedly in this fight, as they have been doing till now. He saluted the sacrifices made by doctors to keep the people safe from diseases like COVID-19.

Allaying all concerns of the medical fraternity regarding their security in the fight against Corona virus, the Home Minister assured them that Narendra Modi Government would leave no stone unturned in ensuring their wellbeing and security.

Mr Shah condemned the recent attacks on health professionals and said that the Prime Minister is closely following all issues and concerns of doctors. He said, all necessary arrangements would be put in place to prevent such incidents in future. He appealed to doctors not to do even a symbolic protest as proposed by them, as it is not in national or global interest.

Considering the immediate high-level response from the government and assurance given by the Home and Health Ministers, the IMA has withdrawn the proposed protest to maintain the fight against COVID-19 in an uninterrupted manner.

Even as Home Minister Amit Shah interacted with doctors today, Health Secretary Preeti Sudan has written to states asking them to take adequate measures for ensuring the safety of health care professionals.

Government has taken several measures from time to time to safeguard doctors and health professionals who are at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19. Health Ministry has asked states to widely disseminate these guidelines among all doctors and health professionals in the States and Union Territories.

ICMR has recommended the use of Hydroxy-chloroquine for prophylaxis of Novel Corona virus infection for high risk population including all asymptomatic health care workers invloved in the care of suspected or confrimed cases of COVID-19.

Nearly 5.11 lakh PPEs have been supplied to various states and central hospitals by the Central Government, which have added to the initial stock of 2.75 lakhs available with the state. The Ministry has also supplied 30.32 lakh N-95 maks to states.

Since there was no domestic manufacture of PPEs in the country, the Health Ministry in collaboration with Textiles Ministry worked to encourage domestic production. More than 50 domestic manufacturers have cleared quality tests so far and orders for nearly one crore PPEs have been placed with them.

Health care workers are also being tested for COVID-19, who examined a confirmed case without adequate protection or who are symptomatic. A high-level multi-disciplinary team has been deputed to assist states in cluster containment plan and ICU and ventilator management.

A dedicated toll free helpline- 08046110007 – for providing psycho-social support for health care workers has been created. An advisory for Human Resource Management of COVID-19 has been prepared providing guidance to States and Union Territories on the human resources that can be mobilized.

Training resources for medical and non medical personnel on infection prevention and control are being d regulary by the Health Ministry. Guidance notes released by Health Ministry has mandated timely payments for frontline workers such as ASHAs.