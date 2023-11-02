इंडियन आवाज़     02 Nov 2023 10:41:13      انڈین آواز

ICC WORLD CUP: India beat Sri Lanka by huge 302 runs, Storms into semifinals

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Sri Lanka set negative record for itself on November 2 as they scored just 55 runs against India in Mumbai during the World Cup 2023. This was the fourth lowest innings total by a team in the history of World Cups.

@ICC
  • Sri Lanka were bundled out for 55 runs
  • Shami, Bumrah and Siraj ran through the Sri Lanka batting order
  • The lowest World Cup score was set by Canada in 2003

AMN

India thrashed Sri Lanka by 302-run in Mumbai to become the first team to reach the semifinals of the 2023 World Cup. India’s sensational victory was headlined by Mohammed Shami’s second five-wicket haul of the tournament after brilliant innings from Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer.

Image

Brilliant Bowling inspires India to massive win over Sri Lanka

Half-centuries from Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer lit up the first innings, before India’s seam attack took over in style, ripping through Sri Lanka in a dominant display under the Wankhede Stadium lights.

Mohammed Shami became India’s leading wicket-taker at Men’s Cricket World Cups in just his 14th appearance, coming on at first-change to take 5/18 from five overs.

But the brilliant Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj had already put India in a dominant position, having Sri Lanka four down for just three runs at one stage in a ruthless opening powerplay.

Image

The result is the fourth-largest margin of victory by runs in the history of men’s ODI cricket, the second-largest margin at a World Cup (trailing only Australia’s hammering of the Netherlands a week ago), and India’s biggest win at a World Cup.

Earlier, after the excellent Dilshan Madushanka accounted for Rohit Sharma (4) early, Kohli and Gill stitched together a mammoth 189-run stand for the second wicket to set India up for a big total.

Neither were able to go on and reach triple figures, with Madushanka removing Gill for a run-a-ball 92 and then Kohli for 88.

But Iyer’s explosive 82 from 56 deliveries helped India accelerate towards the death, with Sri Lanka left with a big target of 358 to win.

Madushanka finished with five wickets to his name, accounting for five of India’s top six in a superb individual performance. But his exploits were subsequently overshadowed by the opposition quicks, who delivered a display for the ages to thrill the Mumbai crowd.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

آئی سی سی ورلڈ کپ: بھارت نے سری لنکا کو 302 رنز سے شکست دے کر سیمی فائنل میں جگہ بنالی

ممبئی میں آئی سی سی مینز کرکٹ ورلڈ کپ 2023 میں بھارت نے سری لنکا ...

غزہ کے ہسپتالوں میں صورتحال انتہائی نازک: یو این امدادی ادارے

اسرائیل۔فلسطین تنازع چوتھے ہفتے میں داخل ہونے کے بعد غزہ پر ...

اسرائیل – حماس صورتحال پر آج رات اقوام متحدہ سلامتی کونسل کا ہنگامی اجلاس ہونے والا ہے

فلسطینی لڑاکوں اور اسرائیلی فورسز کے درمیان جاری لڑائیکے تن ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

28 Countries including India sign agreement to contain risks associated with AI

AMN / WEB DESK India, along with 27 other countries and the European Union have signed world's first agreem ...

World’s first Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit begins at Buckingham in UK

British Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan has called for international collaboration to mitigate risks of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart