ICC WORLD CUP: India beat Sri Lanka by huge 302 runs, Storms into semifinals

Sri Lanka set negative record for itself on November 2 as they scored just 55 runs against India in Mumbai during the World Cup 2023. This was the fourth lowest innings total by a team in the history of World Cups.
- Sri Lanka were bundled out for 55 runs
- Shami, Bumrah and Siraj ran through the Sri Lanka batting order
- The lowest World Cup score was set by Canada in 2003
India thrashed Sri Lanka by 302-run in Mumbai to become the first team to reach the semifinals of the 2023 World Cup. India’s sensational victory was headlined by Mohammed Shami’s second five-wicket haul of the tournament after brilliant innings from Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer.
Brilliant Bowling inspires India to massive win over Sri Lanka
Half-centuries from Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer lit up the first innings, before India’s seam attack took over in style, ripping through Sri Lanka in a dominant display under the Wankhede Stadium lights.
Mohammed Shami became India’s leading wicket-taker at Men’s Cricket World Cups in just his 14th appearance, coming on at first-change to take 5/18 from five overs.
But the brilliant Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj had already put India in a dominant position, having Sri Lanka four down for just three runs at one stage in a ruthless opening powerplay.
The result is the fourth-largest margin of victory by runs in the history of men’s ODI cricket, the second-largest margin at a World Cup (trailing only Australia’s hammering of the Netherlands a week ago), and India’s biggest win at a World Cup.
Earlier, after the excellent Dilshan Madushanka accounted for Rohit Sharma (4) early, Kohli and Gill stitched together a mammoth 189-run stand for the second wicket to set India up for a big total.
Neither were able to go on and reach triple figures, with Madushanka removing Gill for a run-a-ball 92 and then Kohli for 88.
But Iyer’s explosive 82 from 56 deliveries helped India accelerate towards the death, with Sri Lanka left with a big target of 358 to win.
Madushanka finished with five wickets to his name, accounting for five of India’s top six in a superb individual performance. But his exploits were subsequently overshadowed by the opposition quicks, who delivered a display for the ages to thrill the Mumbai crowd.