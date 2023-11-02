ICC WORLD CUP: India beat Sri Lanka by huge 302 runs, Storms into semifinals

Sri Lanka set negative record for itself on November 2 as they scored just 55 runs against India in Mumbai during the World Cup 2023. This was the fourth lowest innings total by a team in the history of World Cups.

Sri Lanka were bundled out for 55 runs

Shami, Bumrah and Siraj ran through the Sri Lanka batting order

The lowest World Cup score was set by Canada in 2003

AMN

India thrashed Sri Lanka by 302-run in Mumbai to become the first team to reach the semifinals of the 2023 World Cup. India’s sensational victory was headlined by Mohammed Shami’s second five-wicket haul of the tournament after brilliant innings from Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer.

Brilliant Bowling inspires India to massive win over Sri Lanka

Half-centuries from Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer lit up the first innings, before India’s seam attack took over in style, ripping through Sri Lanka in a dominant display under the Wankhede Stadium lights.

Mohammed Shami became India’s leading wicket-taker at Men’s Cricket World Cups in just his 14th appearance, coming on at first-change to take 5/18 from five overs.

But the brilliant Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj had already put India in a dominant position, having Sri Lanka four down for just three runs at one stage in a ruthless opening powerplay.

The result is the fourth-largest margin of victory by runs in the history of men’s ODI cricket, the second-largest margin at a World Cup (trailing only Australia’s hammering of the Netherlands a week ago), and India’s biggest win at a World Cup.

Earlier, after the excellent Dilshan Madushanka accounted for Rohit Sharma (4) early, Kohli and Gill stitched together a mammoth 189-run stand for the second wicket to set India up for a big total.

Neither were able to go on and reach triple figures, with Madushanka removing Gill for a run-a-ball 92 and then Kohli for 88.

But Iyer’s explosive 82 from 56 deliveries helped India accelerate towards the death, with Sri Lanka left with a big target of 358 to win.

Madushanka finished with five wickets to his name, accounting for five of India’s top six in a superb individual performance. But his exploits were subsequently overshadowed by the opposition quicks, who delivered a display for the ages to thrill the Mumbai crowd.