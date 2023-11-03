PM Inaugurates second edition of ‘World Food India’ in New Delhi

Says India’s food diversity is a dividend for global investors

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that India’s investor friendly policies were taking the country’s food sector to new heights. Inaugurating the second edition of ‘World Food India 2023’ in New Delhi, Mr Modi stressed that India’s food diversity is a dividend for global investors.

He said food security is one of the key challenges being faced by the world in the 21st Century. He highlighted that this is a golden opportunity for Start Ups and companies in the food sector and India has achieved remarkable growth in every sector of the food processing industry. Mr Modi went on to add that the demand for packaged food has increased significantly and this is creating opportunities for farmers, start-ups and entrepreneurs.

He underlined that the outcomes of World Food India are a huge example of India’s food processing sector being recognized as the sunrise sector. The Prime Minister said, in the last nine years, the sector has attracted foreign direct investment of more than 50 thousand crore rupees as a result of the Government’s pro-industry and pro-farmer policies. Throwing light on the PLI scheme in the food processing sector, he said that it is providing huge assistance to the new players in the industry.



The Prime Minister informed that in the last nine years, the share of processed foods in India’s agricultural exports has grown from 13 percent to 23 percent, making an overall increase of 150 percent of exported processed foods. Mr Modi said, today, India stands at the 7th position with an overall export value of more than 50 thousand million dollars in agricultural produce.

Prime Minister noted that women in India have the natural ability to lead the food processing industry. He said women entrepreneurs, and Self Help Groups are being promoted at every level to aid women in the sector.

Mr Modi said country’s sustainable food culture has evolved over thousands of years and India’s ancestors linked food habits to Ayurveda. He said the entire world will gain from India’s wealth of food knowledge. He highlighted that International Millets Year is being celebrated this year and India has given millets the status of Shree Anna. He added that millets are a key component of India’s ‘superfood bucket and soon, these will reach all corners of the world.

Prime Minister also stressed that mitigating food wastage is a significant endeavour in realising the objective of sustainable lifestyle. He said products should be designed to minimize wastage.

He hailed the technology and startup pavilion and food street showcased at World Food India and said that the fusion of technology and taste will pave the way for the economy of the future.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister disbursed Seed Capital Assistance for over one lakh Self Help Groups SHG members. This support will help SHGs to improve packaging and quality manufacturing and gain better price realisation in the market.



The Prime Minister also inaugurated Food Street, as part of World Food India 2023. It features regional cuisines and royal culinary heritage where over 200 chefs will participate and present traditional Indian cuisine.

Food Processing Industries Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras said, under the farsighted leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the food processing sector is showing unprecedented growth. He urged foreign investors to invest in India in this sector.



Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal said, Modi government has ensured food security of the country and also provided a boost to the food processing sector. He highlighted the development work done by the central government in the last nine years.

Minister for Rural Development Giriraj Singh, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Parshottam Rupala and Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel were present on the occasion among others.