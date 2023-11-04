इंडियन आवाज़     04 Nov 2023 11:17:46      انڈین آواز

Over 200 killed as 6.4 earthquake hit Nepal

Published On:

WEB DESK

Over 250 casualties have been confirmed in the quake that occurred late on Friday. Prime Minister Dahal directs for immediate rescue and relief, reports Kathmandu Post

As per reports as of 3am on Saturday, Jajarkot and West Rukum have dealt the most damage, with 92 deaths in Jajarkot alone, said Deputy Superintendent of Police of Jajarkot district Santosh Roka. Among the dead also includes Deputy Mayor of Nalgad Municipality Sarita Singh, Roka added.

According to the Karnali Province Police, 114 casualties—44 dead, 70 injured—have been recorded in the district’s Ramidanda of the Barekot Rural Municipality.

More than 55 people have sustained injuries in Jajarkot. Of them, five have been taken to the Karnali Province Hospital in Surkhet while the others are receiving treatment at various medical institutes in the district.

Similarly, the death toll in West Rukum has reached 36, preliminary data shows, said Deputy Superintendent of Police of West Rukum district Namaraj Bhattarai. Thirty-six people were reported dead in Aathbiskot Municipality, and eight more in Sanibheri Rural Municipality.

https://kathmandupost.com/national

PM Modi expresses sadness over loss of lives & damage due to earthquake in Nepal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he is deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage due to the earthquake in Nepal. In a social media post this morning, he said India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance. Mr Modi said our thoughts are with the bereaved families and we wish the injured a quick recovery

خبرنامہ

شمالی غزہ میں امداد کی رسائی ناممکن، ہلاکتوں میں اضافہ

اسرائیل کے فضائی حملوں اور زمینی کارروائیوں کے باعث شمالی غز ...

آئی سی سی ورلڈ کپ: بھارت نے سری لنکا کو 302 رنز سے شکست دے کر سیمی فائنل میں جگہ بنالی

ممبئی میں آئی سی سی مینز کرکٹ ورلڈ کپ 2023 میں بھارت نے سری لنکا ...

غزہ کے ہسپتالوں میں صورتحال انتہائی نازک: یو این امدادی ادارے

اسرائیل۔فلسطین تنازع چوتھے ہفتے میں داخل ہونے کے بعد غزہ پر ...

