Over 200 killed as 6.4 earthquake hit Nepal

WEB DESK

Over 250 casualties have been confirmed in the quake that occurred late on Friday. Prime Minister Dahal directs for immediate rescue and relief, reports Kathmandu Post

As per reports as of 3am on Saturday, Jajarkot and West Rukum have dealt the most damage, with 92 deaths in Jajarkot alone, said Deputy Superintendent of Police of Jajarkot district Santosh Roka. Among the dead also includes Deputy Mayor of Nalgad Municipality Sarita Singh, Roka added.

According to the Karnali Province Police, 114 casualties—44 dead, 70 injured—have been recorded in the district’s Ramidanda of the Barekot Rural Municipality.

More than 55 people have sustained injuries in Jajarkot. Of them, five have been taken to the Karnali Province Hospital in Surkhet while the others are receiving treatment at various medical institutes in the district.

Similarly, the death toll in West Rukum has reached 36, preliminary data shows, said Deputy Superintendent of Police of West Rukum district Namaraj Bhattarai. Thirty-six people were reported dead in Aathbiskot Municipality, and eight more in Sanibheri Rural Municipality.

