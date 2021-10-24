ICC T20 World Cup: Pak beat India by 10 Wkt

AMN / DUBAI

India today received embarrassing defeat from Pakistan in T20. India had handed Pakistan a 152-run target after Pak had decided to bowl first. Pakistan finished winning target without losing any wicket

Skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan saw Pakistan through to victory against India.

Babar (68) and wicket-keeper Rizwan (78) were able to complete the best partnership against India, posting the highest ever partnership for any wicket by any team against the Men In Blue in T20Is surpassing 133 by David Warner and Shane Watson.

The Pakistani bowlers were on top of India, as they took quick wickets and sent Men In Blue’s batsmen packing. Shaheen Shah Afridi also, for the first time, dismissed Indian skipper Virat Kohli — who Pakistan never dismissed in a T20 World Cup.

India were not impressive with the bat, but Kohli played a captain’s innings as he scored 57 off 49 balls, while Rishabh Pant also added 39 runs to the total.

India were able to put up a total of 157 for the loss of seven wickets.

The two sides last clashed three years ago in the 2019 50-over World Cup.

Teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah