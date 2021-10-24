Relief and rescue operations in full swing in heavy rain affected Kerala; Centre assures all help
PM urges people to be Vocal For Local in festive season

SUDHIR KUMAR

In his Mqann ki Baat today Prime Minister Narendra Modi reminded people to be Vocal For Local in the festive season. He said that if people buy local, then artisans and weavers’ households will also be lit up in the festive season.

The birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda is on the 15th of November. Prime Minister Modi said Bhagwan Birsa Munda is also known as ‘Dharti Aaba’, which means Father of the Earth. He said Bhagwan Birsa Munda taught people to take pride in their culture and roots. Mr Modi said the foreign rule subjected him to countless threats but he did not relinquish tribal culture.

Prime Minister stated that Bhagwan Birsa Munda is an inspiration when it comes to love Mother Earth and nature. He strongly opposed every policy of foreign rule which was detrimental for the environment.

Mr Modi said United Nations Day is celebrated on the 24th of October every year. This is the day when the United Nations was established. He said India has been a member since the formation of the United Nations and had signed the Charter of the United Nations in 1945 prior to Independence. Mr Modi pointed out that the woman power of India has played a large role in increasing the influence and strength of the United Nations.

In 1947-48, when the Universal Declaration of UN Human Rights was being drafted, “All Men are Created Equal” was being inscribed in that Declaration. However, a Delegate from India, Hansa Mehta objected to this and the inscription was changed to “All Human Beings are Created Equal”. Mr Modi said this was in consonance with India’s age-old tradition of Gender Equality.

Another delegate, Lakshmi Menon also strongly put forth her views on the issue of gender equality. The Prime Minister said that in 1953, Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit became the first woman President of the UN General Assembly.

