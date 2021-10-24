Mann Ki Baat: PM lauds health workers for new benchmark in service to humanity

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the success of the COVID vaccination programme displays the capability of India. He said the nation is surging ahead with a new zeal and energy after crossing the 100 crore vaccine doses mark. Addressing the nation in his Mann Ki Baat programme on All India Radio, Mr Modi said the figure of 100 crore vaccine doses might be huge but there are lakhs of inspirational stories behind it.

The Prime Minister said he had a firm belief that the vaccination campaign will be successful since he is well acquainted with the capabilities of the nation and its people. He said he knew that healthcare workers would leave no stone unturned and set a new example through their resolve. He said they established a new benchmark in service to humanity through innovation and sheer determination.

Mr Modi spoke to Poonam Nautiyal from Bageshwar in Uttarakhand who persevered day and night for the inoculation of people in her area. He told her that it is due to the hard work put in by lakhs of health workers like her that India could cross the hundred-crore vaccine doses mark.

Quoting Sardar Patel, Mr Modi said people can take this country to loftier heights only through united efforts. He said there is a lot to learn from the life and thoughts of Sardar Patel. Mr Modi urged everyone to read a recently published pictorial biography of Sardar Patel brought out by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

The Prime Minister spoke about three competitions, that are going to begin on the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel on the 31st of October. They are – patriotic song competition, Rangoli competition and Lullaby competition.

Prime Minister urged young people to instill Amrit Mahotsav with energy by writing patriotic songs. These patriotic songs can be in any language. Mr Modi said it is essential that these creations reflect new India and fuel the country’s resolve for the future.

Another listener of Mann Ki Baat had suggested that Amrit Mahotsav should be connected to the art of Rangoli as well. Prime Minister Modi said India has the tradition of lending colours to festivals through Rangoli. He said the diversity of our country is visible in Rangoli.

Mr Modi said values are inculcated in young children through lullabies. He said this practice should be revived and urged people to write lullabies pertaining to patriotism. He said there should be a reference to modern India, the vision of 21st century India and its dreams in these lullabies.

He said in the coming days, the Ministry of Culture will provide all the information related to these events. This information will also be available on the website of the ministry and will be circulated through social media.