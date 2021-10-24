Relief and rescue operations in full swing in heavy rain affected Kerala; Centre assures all help
India, Israel agree to resume negotiations on Free Trade Agreement next month
Fire breaks out in Kuwait’s largest oil refinery, Several injured
Former US secretary of state Colin Powell dies of Covid complications
Bangladesh Home Minister says communal harmony will be protected in the country at any cost
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Oct 2021 05:42:51      انڈین آواز

Mann Ki Baat: PM lauds health workers for new benchmark in service to humanity

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the success of the COVID vaccination programme displays the capability of India. He said the nation is surging ahead with a new zeal and energy after crossing the 100 crore vaccine doses mark. Addressing the nation in his Mann Ki Baat programme on All India Radio, Mr Modi said the figure of 100 crore vaccine doses might be huge but there are lakhs of inspirational stories behind it.

The Prime Minister said he had a firm belief that the vaccination campaign will be successful since he is well acquainted with the capabilities of the nation and its people. He said he knew that healthcare workers would leave no stone unturned and set a new example through their resolve. He said they established a new benchmark in service to humanity through innovation and sheer determination.

Mr Modi spoke to Poonam Nautiyal from Bageshwar in Uttarakhand who persevered day and night for the inoculation of people in her area. He told her that it is due to the hard work put in by lakhs of health workers like her that India could cross the hundred-crore vaccine doses mark.

Quoting Sardar Patel, Mr Modi said people can take this country to loftier heights only through united efforts. He said there is a lot to learn from the life and thoughts of Sardar Patel. Mr Modi urged everyone to read a recently published pictorial biography of Sardar Patel brought out by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

The Prime Minister spoke about three competitions, that are going to begin on the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel on the 31st of October. They are – patriotic song competition, Rangoli competition and Lullaby competition.

Prime Minister urged young people to instill Amrit Mahotsav with energy by writing patriotic songs. These patriotic songs can be in any language. Mr Modi said it is essential that these creations reflect new India and fuel the country’s resolve for the future.

Another listener of Mann Ki Baat had suggested that Amrit Mahotsav should be connected to the art of Rangoli as well. Prime Minister Modi said India has the tradition of lending colours to festivals through Rangoli. He said the diversity of our country is visible in Rangoli.

Mr Modi said values are inculcated in young children through lullabies. He said this practice should be revived and urged people to write lullabies pertaining to patriotism. He said there should be a reference to modern India, the vision of 21st century India and its dreams in these lullabies.

He said in the coming days, the Ministry of Culture will provide all the information related to these events. This information will also be available on the website of the ministry and will be circulated through social media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

ICC T20 World Cup: Pak beat India by 10 Wkt

AMN / DUBAI India today received embarrassing defeat from Pakistan in T20. India had handed Pakistan a 152- ...

DDCA polls: Siddharth pledges to push for clean administration

ASHOK B SHARMA / NEW DELHI Come October 25 the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) goes to poll ...

Delhi’s Hemlata and Maharashtra’s Aarya dominate opening day 5th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi / Hisar Delhi’s Hemlata thrashed PS Mantasaha Kumari (Assam ) 4-0 while Maharashtra’s ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz