Amit Shah lays foundation for various developmental projects in Jammu

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated the new campus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu amid tight security arrangements. The new campus of IIT Jammu, built at a cost of Rs 210 crore, has all the modern facilities for the students. It is a state of the art research centre to cater to students of various disciplines and is meant for research and development.

The Home Minister accompanied by Union Ministers Dr. Jitendra Singh and Dharmendra Pradhan and Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha, reached Jammu airport from Srinagar. Later the Union Home Minister addressed a grand rally at Bhagwati Nagar area in Jammu. Addressing the rally the Home Minister said no one will now be able to create any hurdle in the development of J&K and the time for sidelining the people of Jammu has come to an end as Jammu and Kashmir both will be developed together.

He said Rs 12,000 crore worth of investment has already come to the union territory and the Government aims at a total of Rs 51,000 crore by the end of 2022. The Home Minister asserted that if the youth join the development of J&K, terrorists will fail in their sinister design. He further said that the Government is aiming that no civilian gets killed in violence and terrorism is wiped out from Jammu and Kashmir.

Worth to mention, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to J&K and this was his first public rally after the Centre revoked the special status of the erstwhile state of J&K and bifurcated it into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019. The Union Home Minister will also hold a meeting with MPs, MLAs and senior BJP leaders of J&K and is scheduled to visit Digiyana Gurudwara in Jammu to offer prayers.

