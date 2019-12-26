FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Dec 2019 12:50:02      انڈین آواز
Ad

Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand CM on Dec 29

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN

In Jharkhand, Grand Alliance leader Hemant Soren will take oath as Chief Minister on the 29th of this month. He said this last night in Ranchi after meeting Governor Draupadi Murmu to stake claim to form a new government in the state.

Earlier, the Governor had invited Mr Soren to form the government. Mr Soren was formally elected the JMM legislature party leader yesterday.

He was projected as the chief ministerial candidate by the JMM, Congress and RJD Alliance that gained majority in the recently concluded Assembly polls. Congress and RJD have submitted a letter in support of Hemant Soren to the Governor.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Football ISL : Chennaiyin eye upsurge as Goa look to consolidate top spot

HSB /Chennai Chennaiyin FC’s mini-revival of sorts will be put to test when Indian Super League table-top ...

Support of Assam people raises my confidence,’ Archer Promila Daimary

HSB / NEW DELHI Archery Asia Cup 2018 gold medallist Promila Daimary, who hails from Assam’s Udalguri vi ...

Shooting: Anjum claims hat-trick of 3P titles

HSB / Bhopal Leading Rifle and Pistol shooters continued to maintain their good form at the 63rdNational S ...

ART & CULTURE

Sahitya Akademi announces annual Award

AMN Sahitya Akademi today announced its annual Award- 2019 in 23 languages. In Hindi, Nand Kishore has b ...

Sanskrit Bharati Vishwa Sammelan begins

AMN Sanskrit Bharati Vishwa Sammelan, a three-day mega event for discussing ideas, theories and research f ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Gujarati movie Hellaro gets best feature film award SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI Vice President M Venkai ...

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

WEB DESK Veteran Bollywood actor Shriram Lagoo passed away in Pune last night. The 92-year old actor died d ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!