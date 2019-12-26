Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand CM on Dec 29

AMN

In Jharkhand, Grand Alliance leader Hemant Soren will take oath as Chief Minister on the 29th of this month. He said this last night in Ranchi after meeting Governor Draupadi Murmu to stake claim to form a new government in the state.

Earlier, the Governor had invited Mr Soren to form the government. Mr Soren was formally elected the JMM legislature party leader yesterday.

He was projected as the chief ministerial candidate by the JMM, Congress and RJD Alliance that gained majority in the recently concluded Assembly polls. Congress and RJD have submitted a letter in support of Hemant Soren to the Governor.