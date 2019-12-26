FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Dec 2019 05:30:25      انڈین آواز
BJP accuses Congress of spreading lies on NRC

Published On: By

AMN

BJP today accused the Congress of spreading lies on National Register of Citizens, NRC.

Briefing reporters in New Delhi, party spokesperson Sambit Patra said, it is Congress which had opened three detention centres in Assam.

He said, UPA Government in 2012 had asked the then Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi led Assam Government to set up detention centres.

Mr Patra said, the Prime Minister Narendra had said that there is no such detention camp in which Muslims of the country will be placed after NRC and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is spreading misinformation on it.

