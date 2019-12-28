FreeCurrencyRates.com

CAA does not take away citizenship of anybody: Piyush Goyal

AMN

Union Minister for Railways, Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said that Citizenship Amendment Act does not take away citizenship of anybody in the country but provides citizenship to the six religious minority communities who were persecuted in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

While addressing a press conference in Margao, Goa, today, he said that the CAA gave new hope and life to the millions of refugees who were persecuted on religious grounds in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

He said that confusion had been created that citizenship of a class of people would go away but it was not so as the Act was for those minorities who had come from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Mr. Goyal added that it is the duty of India and all of us Indians to safeguard the interests of those who were persecuted on religious grounds in the three countries of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

