Hemant Soren stakes claim to form government in Jharkhand; To take oath as CM on Nov 28

AMN/ WEB DESK

Executive President of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Hemant Soren staked claim to form new government in Jharkhand. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar invited him to form new government in the state. After meeting with Governor on Sunday, Hemant Soren said oath ceremony will be on 28th of November. Mr Soren said he had submitted a letter of support of 56 party legislators of JMM, Congress, RJD and CPI( ML). On this occasion, In-charge of Congress, RJD and CPI(ML) were present.

Earlier, Hemant Soren submitted his resignation to Governor. The Governor accepted the resignation of Hemant Soren and asked him to continue as caretaker Chief Minister till a new government is formed.

Hemant Soren was today elected leader of INDIA bloc. The unanimous decision was taken at a meeting of newly elected MLAs of INDIA bloc this afternoon in Ranchi. Newly elected legislators of JMM, Congress, RJD and CPI (ML) attended the meeting.

In 81-member assembly, INDIA bloc secured 56 seats. On the other hand, BJP led NDA won 24 seats. One seat went to Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha.