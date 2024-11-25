The Indian Awaaz

Delhi’s Air Quality continues to remain in ‘very poor’ category

Nov 24, 2024

AMN WEB DESK

The air quality in the national capital, Delhi has shown minor improvement but continues to remain in the very poor category, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 301 as of 8 PM this evening. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, some areas of the city have breached the 350 AQI levels. The AQI at Delhi’s Jahangirpuri station was recorded at 356, Dilshad Garden at 353, Dwarka-Sector 8 at 330, Delhi University North Campus at 285, Chandni Chowk at 283, IGI Airport at 282, Aya Nagar at 247 and ITO at 235.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Delhi and NCR are likely to experience smog and shallow fog during the night and morning hours over the next two days.

