PM Modi to be on 3-day Odisha visit from Nov 29 for DGPs’ conference

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a three-day visit to Odisha from the 29th of this month to attend the all-India conference of Director Generals of Police and Inspector Generals of Police in Bhubaneswar.

Odisha is hosting the event for the first time, which will be attended by the Director Generals of Police of all the states and Union Territories, as well as chiefs of the CRPF, RAW, NSG, Intelligence Bureau, and SPG. Apart from Mr Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval are also scheduled to attend the conference. The DGPs’ conference is likely to discuss important issues such as internal security, cybercrime, the Maoist menace, challenges posed by AI tools, the latest threats from drones, and counter-terrorism, among other matters.