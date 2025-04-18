Heavy rain, snowfall thunderstorm alert for J&K

The Meteorological department has warned of heavy rain, snowfall and thunderstorm in Peer Panjal range of Jammu division and higher reaches of Kashmir division from today to April 20, with peak activity during tonight to April 19th late night. The weather department said that adverse weather conditions may lead to the disruption of surface transport, including the Jammu-Srinagar and Srinagar-Leh National Highway and other major roads of the middle and higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir. The Met department further said that there is a possibility of moderate to severe thunderstorms or lightning accompanied by gusty winds at many places. Besides the chances of landslides, mudslides and shooting stones, most likely over the vulnerable areas.

Farmers have been advised to suspend all farm operations from today till the afternoon of April 21. The Meteorological department has warned of heavy rain, snowfall and thunderstorm in Peer Panjal range of Jammu division and higher reaches of Kashmir division from today to April 20, with peak activity during tonight to April 19th late night. The weather department said that adverse weather conditions may lead to the disruption of surface transport, including the Jammu-Srinagar and Srinagar-Leh National Highway and other major roads of the middle and higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir. The Met department further said that there is a possibility of moderate to severe thunderstorms or lightning accompanied by gusty winds at many places. Besides the chances of landslides, mudslides and shooting stones, most likely over the vulnerable areas. Farmers have been advised to suspend all farm operations from today till the afternoon of April 21. -AIR