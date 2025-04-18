Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

NCW Chairperson visit Kolkata to inquire into Murshidabad violence

Apr 18, 2025

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar arrived in Kolkata last evening to lead an inquiry into the recent violence in Murshidabad following protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025. Rahatkar, who is part of the probe committee constituted by the NCW, will visit affected areas, including Malda and Murshidabad, over the next three days.

While speaking to reporters, she said her visit aims to boost the morale of women who have been left traumatised by the communal unrest. The NCW team plans to interact directly with the victims, document their experiences, and recommend necessary protection and rehabilitation measures to the authorities.

Meanwhile, a team from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is set to visit a refugee camp in Malda today. The visit comes in the wake of violence that erupted on April 11 during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which resulted in the deaths of three people, injuries to several others, and widespread property damage. Several families have been displaced, with many migrating to Jharkhand’s Pakur district, while others have taken refuge in relief camps set up in Malda.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Hindi made compulsory as 3rd language in Maharashtra Schools under NEP 2020

Apr 18, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Heavy rain, snowfall thunderstorm alert for J&K

Apr 18, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

CRPF to raise 11th CoBRA battalion for counter-terror operations in J&K

Apr 18, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

Only 5 petitions challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act will be heared: SC

18 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Rohan Bopanna and Ben Shelton exit Bavarian International in doubles quarterfinals

18 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

India’s Shourya Ambure wins bronze in U-18 100m Hurdles

18 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

ECB Cuts Interest Rates to 2.25% Amid Slowing Growth, Trade Tensions

18 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!