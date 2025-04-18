NCW Chairperson visit Kolkata to inquire into Murshidabad violence

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar arrived in Kolkata last evening to lead an inquiry into the recent violence in Murshidabad following protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025. Rahatkar, who is part of the probe committee constituted by the NCW, will visit affected areas, including Malda and Murshidabad, over the next three days.

While speaking to reporters, she said her visit aims to boost the morale of women who have been left traumatised by the communal unrest. The NCW team plans to interact directly with the victims, document their experiences, and recommend necessary protection and rehabilitation measures to the authorities.

Meanwhile, a team from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is set to visit a refugee camp in Malda today. The visit comes in the wake of violence that erupted on April 11 during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which resulted in the deaths of three people, injuries to several others, and widespread property damage. Several families have been displaced, with many migrating to Jharkhand’s Pakur district, while others have taken refuge in relief camps set up in Malda.