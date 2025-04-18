CRPF to raise 11th CoBRA battalion for counter-terror operations in J&K

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has announced plans to raise a special Cobra battalion for counter-terrorist operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 17 years after the jungle warfare unit was raised in the paramilitary to undertake operations in Naxal-affected states.

CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh announced the force’s 86th Raising Day celebration yesterday in Neemuch district, Madhya Pradesh. He said the new Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (Cobra) is being raised under the direction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The new unit will strengthen the CRPF’s operations in Jammu and Kashmir and will focus on counter-terror actions, especially in forested regions, including the Jammu area, which has seen several terrorist incidents recently. This will be the 11th Cobra battalion.

In 2023, some Cobra companies were sent to the Kashmir valley for training purposes, but they were not deployed for any action. At present, regular CRPF units and their special commando unit called ‘Kashmir valley quick action team (QAT)’ undertake counter-terrorist operations in the Kashmir valley.