इंडियन आवाज़     02 Aug 2023 04:27:24      انڈین آواز
Haryana Violence: CM khattar appeals citizens to maintain peace in the state

Published On: By

Staff Reporter

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal has appealed to citizens to maintain peace in the state. He said 30 units of Haryana Police and 20 paramilitary forces from the Center are deployed, out of which, 14 units were sent to Nuh, 3 to Palwal, 2 to Faridabad and one to Gurugram.

CM said that six people have lost their lives during the violence in Nuh district. In a statement issued this morning, he said conspirators are being continuously identified. So far, a total of 116 people have been arrested, and they will be sent on remand for further investigations. He said the situation in Nuh and its surrounding areas is normal. He said security agencies have been put on alert.

The Chief Minister said some incidents were reported from other parts of Haryana which were brought under control immediately.

Meanwhile state police chief PK Agrawal said today said that an SIT will be formed to investigate the cases of communal violence in Haryana and the role of Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar in the clashes is being probed,.

Addressing a press conference in Gurugram on Wednesday, the DGP said the situation in the state is under control and curfew had been relaxed for a brief period in Nuh.

He said Gurugram is completely safe and there is no report of any violence. Senior officers had been deployed in Nuh and the police force had been directed to strictly deal with anybody violating orders of the administration, he said.

A special investigation team would be formed to probe all cases of violence. If there was any conspiracy, it would also be investigated and the guilty would not be spared. The role of Bajrang Dal’s Monu Manesar is also being investigated, Agrawal said.

He told reporters that four people had been arrested for allegedly killing the cleric of a mosque in Gurugram.

As news of the violence in Muslim-dominated Nuh spread, mobs in Sohna set ablaze four vehicles and a shop, apparently belonging to people from that community. Mobs attacked a mosque in Gurugram and killed its cleric, torched an eatery and vandalised shops in Gurugram.

