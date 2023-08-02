Stock Market Live: Sensex at day’s low, sinks 1,000 pts; Nifty nears 19,400

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: On Wednesday, the NSE Nifty 50 tumbled 76.55 points or 0.39% to 19,657 and BSE Sensex tanked 249.46 points or 0.38% to 66,209.85.

India Domestic indices opened in the red on Wednesday amid unfavourable global cues. The NSE Nifty 50 plunged 76.55 points or 0.39% to 19,657 and BSE Sensex sank 249.46 points or 0.38% to 66,209.85. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty tumbled 222.95 points or 0.49% to 45,369.55, Nifty Financial Services fell 0.52%, Nifty IT dropped 0.57% while Nifty Media jumped 0.68%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were ONGC, Adani Enterprises, Coal India, Maruti Suzuki and Adani Ports while the losers were Tata Steel, Hindalco, Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Finserv and SBI Life.