इंडियन आवाज़     02 Aug 2023 02:52:51      انڈین آواز
Stock Market Live: Sensex at day’s low, sinks 1,000 pts; Nifty nears 19,400

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: On Wednesday, the NSE Nifty 50 tumbled 76.55 points or 0.39% to 19,657 and BSE Sensex tanked 249.46 points or 0.38% to 66,209.85.

India Domestic indices opened in the red on Wednesday amid unfavourable global cues. The NSE Nifty 50 plunged 76.55 points or 0.39% to 19,657 and BSE Sensex sank 249.46 points or 0.38% to 66,209.85. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty tumbled 222.95 points or 0.49% to 45,369.55, Nifty Financial Services fell 0.52%, Nifty IT dropped 0.57% while Nifty Media jumped 0.68%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were ONGC, Adani Enterprises, Coal India, Maruti Suzuki and Adani Ports while the losers were Tata Steel, Hindalco, Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Finserv and SBI Life.

خبرنامہ

امریکی صدر نے امام حسین کی شہادت کو یاد کیا

واشنگٹن: امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے یومِ عاشور کی مناسبت سے مسلم ...

پاکستان میں ایک سیاسی ریلی میں بم دھماکے سے کم سے کم چالیس افراد ہلاک

پاکستان میں باجوڑ میں جمعیت علمائے اسلام (جے یو آئی)کے ورکر ...

من کی بات: پی ایم مودی نے شاہڈول کو منی برازیل بنانے پر رئیس احمد کی تعریف کی۔

تحریر عندلیب اختر وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے آج سابق قومی کھل ...

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

ISRO injects Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into translunar orbit

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has injected the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into the translunar orbit. ...

ISRO launches 7 Singaporean satellites on PSLV-C56 rocket from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) 's  PSLV-C56 rocket successfully launched th ...

