“If Canada wants them, give them space—call it Khalistan,” says recalled Indian envoy

WEB DESK

Sanjay Verma, India’s recalled High Commissioner to Canada has asserted that a mere fraction of Canadian Sikhs supports the Khalistani cause. He said that if Canada is sympathetic to these individuals, it should “give them a place and call it Khalistan.”

In an interview to ANI Verma emphasized that Khalistani extremists pose a challenge to India’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. “These are Canadian citizens challenging Indian territorial integrity and sovereignty. As long as these Khalistani extremists continue their activities in Canada, that’s their domestic issue. However, if they attempt to divide India, then it becomes my problem, and I will certainly raise this with Canadian authorities,” he said.

Verma made it clear that if a Khalistani state were to emerge, it would be in Canada, not in India. He criticized Khalistani elements for misleadingly portraying themselves as representatives of the entire Sikh community in Canada. “The Indo-Canadian community consists of Canadian citizens of Indian origin, the vast majority of whom live peacefully, contribute to the economy, and focus on family life. The vocal minority, however, has managed to construct a false narrative that these 10,000 Khalistani extremists represent the Sikh community,” he said.

He further added that this misrepresentation has led to a perception that the broader Indian diaspora is influenced by Khalistani narratives. “The regime of the day is led to believe these narratives, which have developed over time,” he said.

Verma pointed out that Khalistani supporters have gained political influence in Canada, securing positions in government and institutions. “They have managed to place their people in Parliament and various departments, influencing both the political landscape and executive institutions,” he said, acknowledging that while they have the right to seek employment, many align with Khalistani extremists and propagate their narratives.

The recalled envoy also reiterated that the Canadian government has not provided any evidence linking Indian citizens to the murder of Hardeep Nijjar, a designated terrorist by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA). “There has been zero evidence shared with us—nothing that is judicially or legally acceptable. The claims of credible allegations are not substantiated by any evidence,” Verma said.

Sanjay Verma was recalled from his position in Canada following allegations that he was a person of interest in Nijjar’s murder case, charges he vehemently denies.

Tensions between India and Canada escalated after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed in Parliament last year that there were “credible allegations” implicating India in Nijjar’s killing. India has categorically denied these allegations, labeling them as “absurd” and “motivated,” and accused Canada of harboring extremist and anti-India elements.

Nijjar was shot and killed outside a Gurdwara in Surrey in June of last year.