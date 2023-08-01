इंडियन आवाज़     02 Aug 2023 01:05:46      انڈین آواز
Incidents of terrorist violence and infiltration have declined during last 2 years in J&K: Govt

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai has informed that the incidents of terrorist violence and infiltration have declined during the last two years in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Mr. Rai said that 129 terrorist-related Incidents took place the Year 2021, which declined to 125 in the year 2022 and 23 till 30th of June this year. While the incidents of Net infiltration were 34 in the year 2021,  14 in 2022 and no incident of net infiltration was reported till 30th of June this year. The Union Minister said that the Government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and the security situation has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir. Mr Rai added that the measures taken by the Government to curb terrorist violence include proactive counter-insurgency operations against terrorists, identification and arrest of over ground supporters of terrorists and deployment of police, Army, Central Armed Police Forces. Further, the Government of India has adopted a well-coordinated and multi-pronged strategy to tackle the cross-border infiltration.

