President Murmu: AI will open up opportunities for youth in many sectors

President Droupadi Murmu has said Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a priority area for the entire world and asserted the emerging technology will open up vast opportunities for youths in various sectors. She said an interdisciplinary approach will encourage innovation in the engineering sector.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Raipur in Chhattisgarh yesterday, President Murmu said, India is a founding member of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence.

She highlighted how AI, a transformative tool that enable computers to perform a variety of advanced functions, will open up opportunities for youths in various sectors.

The President said, the development of technology depends on science. She noted that Nobel Prize winners of Physics and Chemistry this year have been selected for their work related to Artificial Intelligence.

The President said use of technology in the healthcare sector has been constantly rising and stressed that students from both fields, engineering and health should actively work on interdisciplinary cooperation.

The President said, developing low-cost solutions to local problems should be the priority of management, faculty and students of all higher education institutions. She said, their professional perspective should be global but local people should also benefit from their expertise.

Earlier in the day, President Murmu attended the convocation ceremony of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur. Addressing the gathering, the President said, AIIMS are known for providing good healthcare services and medical education at low cost.

Large number of people get treatment in AIIMS as their trust is associated with the Institute. She said, AIIMS Raipur is taking various steps for medical treatment and public welfare. She expressed confidence that in the coming times, this institute will expand further in public welfare work.

The President advised doctors to serve all people, especially the poor and deprived. President Murmu reached Raipur yesterday on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh.

Akashvani correspondent reports, the President online released the 9th installment of the “Mahtari Vandan Yojana” of the Chhattisgarh Government to 70 lakh women in a programme held at Purkhauti Muktangan in Naya Raipur last evening.

On this occasion, she also interacted with the beneficiaries of the scheme as well as people from the tribal community.

During the programme, the President also released three books on tribal culture and empowerment.

On the second and final day of her visit today, President Murmu will grace the convocations of Indian Institute of Technology-IIT Bhilai and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Memorial Health Sciences and Ayush University in Nava Raipur.