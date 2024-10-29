JMI celebrates 104th Foundation Day with traditional Elegance ..

Staff Reporter /New Delhi

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) today celebrated its 104th Foundation Day today with vibrant event attended by the newly appointed Vice Chancellor Prof. Mazhar Asif, Chief Guest Dr. Ashok Seth (Padma Bhushan), Chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, New Delhi, teachers, students, non-teaching staff of the university and other members of Jamia fraternity.

The Foundation Day function today started with a Guard of Honour to the Vice Chancellor and the Chief Guest by the NCC cadets of the university at the forecourt of Dr. M.A. Ansari Auditorium. Guard of Honour was followed by unfurling of Jamia Flag by them and singing of Jamia Ka Parcham song by the music team of the university.Singing of Jamia Ka Parcham song was followed by programmes inside Dr. M.A. Ansari Auditorium.

The Tarana Team of the university mesmerized the gathering as they sang Jamia Tarana (Jamia Anthem), Jamia Raqs Kuna and other songs. Prof. Seemi Farhat Basir, DSW, formally welcomed the guests and gave a detailed overview of the university.Vice Chancellor Prof. Mazhar Asif who is an expert in Persian language started his first address inside the Ansari auditorium with a couplet which was welcomed with thunderous applause.

He stressed that JMI was set up with an objective to provide Nai Taleem and the university has very well achieved its objective so far. He highlighted the role and sacrifices of legendary founders of JMI in establishing and nurturing the historical institution. He vowed to take the university to greater heights with the help of teachers, non-teaching staff and students of the university.

Stressing upon the purpose of education the Vice Chancellor said that it has three components; taleem (education), ilm (knowledge) and tehzeeb (manners) and without tehzeeb we can’t achieve our goals and there is very thin difference between ilm and taleem, which he explained through an example. He also said that discipline is very necessary to achieve success in life.Chief Guest, Dr Ashok Seth in his emotional address said that he is here not just as an expert cardiologist but also as an alumnus of the university as he is a recipient of honorary doctorate degree from JMI.

He praised the University for producing a large number of people who have contributed immensely in nation building. He stressed on character building for being successful in life. Programme inside the auditorium ended with singing of the National Anthem and vote of thanks by Officiating Registrar Mr. M. Nasim Haider. After the programmes in the auditorium were over the Vice Chancellor, inaugurated an exhibition titled “Making of Jamia Millia Islamia: Life and Works of Dr. Zakir Husain” organized by Dr. Zakir Husain Library. The inauguration took place in the esteemed presence of university Deans, Heads, Directors, the Proctor, and the Provost. The exhibition highlights the formative years of the university, the challenges it faced amid financial and political crises, and the role of Dr. Zakir Husain’s visionary leadership in preventing its closure.

Additionally, the exhibition delves into various facets of Dr. Husain’s life, including his tenures as Vice Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University, Governor of Bihar, Vice President, and later, President of India. Through a pictorial narrative, the exhibition also showcases rare books, newspaper clippings, and private papers from the benefactors of Jamia.Later, Vice Chancellor Prof. Mazhar Asif also inaugurated an impressive Science Exhibition showcasing the innovative spirit and creativity of students of Syed Abid Husain Senior Secondary School, JMI. The Vice Chancellor commended the school’s dedication to fostering a passion for science and learning. Several cultural programmes were organized at the multipurpose hall of Jamia Senior Secondary School where students of all the five schools of JMI presented their performances.

Jamia Hamdard Vice Chancellor Prof. Afshar Alam was the Chief Guest of the event.A number of other events that included academic and cultural activities were organized in different departments and centres of the varsity as part of the 104th Foundation Day. The three-day celebration of the Foundation Day began on 27th October and culminated today with the lowering of the Jamia Flag and singing of the National Anthem. The university wore a festive look during the celebration and all the important buildings & gates were illuminated with lights. Public Relations OfficeJamia Millia Islamia