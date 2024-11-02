Discipline and Culture of Excellence Top Priorities, says new Registrar of JMI

By M Rahmatullah / New Delhi

The newly appointed Registrar of Jamia Millia Islamia Professor Mahtab Alam Rizvi has emphasized that maintaining discipline within the campus is of utmost importance to him and that he is committed to strengthening this goal through active cooperation with stakeholders.

He highlighted Jamia’s significant reputation, not only in India but also internationally, and stressed that the environment here must embody the highest standards of discipline and excellence.

Prof. Mahtab Alam Rizvi previously served as the Honorary Director of Jamia’s Nelson Mandela Centre for Peace and Conflict Resolution. He is known for his dynamic approach and is an internationally acclaimed academician. With over two decades of experience in teaching, research, and administration, Prof. Rizvi is widely respected as an expert on international relations, foreign policy, and security affairs, particularly India’s strategic ties with West Asia and North Africa.

His research has focused on political, economic, and security developments in Iran, including its nuclear program and Iran-China defense relations. He has also conducted extensive research on energy, security issues in West Asia, and peace and conflict resolution in the broader MENA region. Prof. Rizvi has worked on major projects with Iran and the GCC countries’ foreign ministries, as well as with IDSA, showcasing his comprehensive knowledge and deep expertise in his field.

Speaking with the media, Prof. Rizvi stated that he believes in action over words and assured that the positive changes at the university would soon be evident. According to him, rigorous efforts will be made to enhance both discipline and academic quality at Jamia.

Recently, on October 25, Professor Mazhar Asif took over as the Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, infusing the university with fresh enthusiasm. The appointment of a permanent Vice-Chancellor after a prolonged delay has brought a sense of joy and excitement to the university community, who had long been awaiting this development. The sense of discontent stemming from the delay in filling the Vice-Chancellor position has now transformed into renewed energy and optimism.