Prof. Mazhar Asif appointed as VC Jamia Millia Islamia

Oct 25, 2024

AMN

Prof. Mazhar Asif will be new Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia. President of India in her capacity as Visitor of the university appointed him as the Vice Chancellor of JMI for five years.
He will be 16th Vice Chancellor of the university.

Currently Professor Mazhar Asif, is a distinguished faculty member from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and a former member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). He was also a member of the committee that drafted the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

post of Vice Chancellor had been vacant since Najma Akhtar’s tenure ended on November 12, 2023. Prof. Mohammad Shakeel served as the Officiating Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia from May 22, 2024, until the appointment of the new VC. The terms and conditions of Prof. Asif’s service will be governed by the existing Act, Statutes, and Ordinances of JMI, ensuring that he operates within the established framework of the institution.

