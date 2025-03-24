Jamia Millia Islamia organises exhibition on Holy Quran

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has organized a week-long special exhibition of rare and ancient manuscripts of the Holy Quran. The event was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor, Prof Mazhar Asif at the Dr. Zakir Husain Library today.

The exhibition titled, ‘The Holy Quran’ showcases a rare collection of nearly thirty-five scientifically preserved Quran manuscripts, dating from the 15th century to the early 20th century, representing diverse calligraphic styles and exquisite illuminations. The exhibition also highlights the evolution of Islamic calligraphy from the 7th to the 14th century through a series of carefully curated posters, offering a comprehensive visual representation of the evolution of Quran calligraphy.

Apart from the manuscripts, the library has also displayed an impressive collection of printed Qurans in various national and regional languages, including Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Urdu, Tamil, and Bengali. The exhibition further featured Qurans in several foreign languages, such as Chinese, Japanese, German, French, Turkish, Russian, English, Spanish, Albanian, Myanmari (Burmese), and Persian. In addition, a Braille Quran was also on display, emphasizing the commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, ensuring that visually impaired individuals can engage with the sacred text.

The event was inaugurated by Prof. Mazhar Asif, Vice-Chancellor, JMI, in the distinguished presence of Prof. Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi, Registrar, JMI, Prof. Neelofar Afzal, Dean of Students’ Welfare, JMI and Dr. Vikas S. Nagrale, University Librarian, Dr. Zakir Husain Library, JMI. The exhibition witnessed an impressive turnout of Deans, Heads of Departments, Directors, the Proctor, the Security Adviser, Provosts, faculty members, staff, and students, all of whom expressed great appreciation for the initiative.

On this occasion, Prof. Mazhar Asif, said , “The university is happy to display its rare collection during the holy month of Ramadan so that people can learn and benefit from its teachings which provide guidance on every aspect of life and encourage mankind in its pursuit of knowledge, wisdom, moral values and truth. The Quran teaches people the importance of helping the poor and the weak, and promotes equality and justice. By opening the exhibition to the public, we hope that people will reflect on their deeds and move away from darkness towards wisdom and light” .

Highlighting the uniqueness of the display and the efforts that went into curating it, Prof Asif said, “Tafseer-e-Baidhavi, Tafseer Ibn Abbas both in Arabic originating from 16th century are among the rare manuscripts in the world. Also, on display are 11 foreign language and 6 regional language translations that showcase the richness of our collection” Prof Asif added. He also emphasized on the significance of foreign language translations, particularly highlighting a Japanese translation of the Holy Quran presented by the Islamic Society Koshikawa, Tokyo, which is an exceptionally rare edition globally.

Prof. Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi, Registrar ,Jamia Millia Islamia, said that “The exhibition showcases our rich collection of the Holy Quran that dates back to the 15th century until the early 20the century, including miniatures, both in manuscript and printed form. On display are a total of 35 rare manuscripts and 27 printed translations of the Quran. The exhibition will be of special interest to those who want to understand the evolution of the Quranic calligraphy in various styles and eras.”

Dr. Vikas S. Nagrale highlighted the significance of organizing such an exhibition during Ramadan and acknowledged the invaluable guidance of the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor in making the event possible. Emphasizing the importance of the Holy Month of Ramadan and the Holy Quran, Dr. Nagrale stated, “Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection, devotion, and learning, making it an ideal occasion to organize such an exhibition that showcases the Quran’s timeless wisdom and universal message.” He further expressed his desire to conduct similar exhibitions in the coming years, stressing the importance of promoting awareness and understanding of its teachings to enrich academic and cultural discourse at the university. The Dr. Zakir Husain Library holds a total collection of 2,243 manuscripts.

After the inauguration, Hindi, English and Urdu translations of the Quran were presented to guests, including presenting of the Hindi translation to Addl DCP, Mr Sandeep Lamba who also attended the function. Dr Satya Prakash Prasad, OSD to VC JMI, too was presented with the English translation of the Holy Quran.

The exhibition will provide visitors with deep insight into the rich artistic, scholarly, and linguistic traditions embodied in the sacred specimens of the Quran, both in handwritten and printed forms. It will also serve as a platform to underline the enduring relevance of the Quran’s teachings in the modern world. The overwhelming response from attendees highlights the exhibition’s profound impact, inspiring future initiatives to preserve, celebrate, and disseminate the timeless wisdom of the holy book.