Prof. Mahtab Alam Rizvi is new Registrar of Jamia Millia Islamia

Dr M Rahmatullah / New Delhi

Prof. Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi on March 12 assumed charge as the Registrar of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) for a period of five years. With the appointment of Prof. Rizvi, the university gets a full-time, regular Registrar after a long gap of more than 4 years.

Prof. Rizvi, Director of the Nelson Mandela Centre for Peace and Conflict Resolution, Jamia Millia Islamia, is a distinguished academician, scholar and administrator with more than 20 years of teaching and research experience. He has previously worked in premier and prestigious institutions and think-tanks of the Government of India, including, the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, New Delhi.

He specializes in international relations, foreign policy and security issues with a focus on Iran, Iran’s Nuclear Programme, Iran-China economic, political and defence relations. A close observer of developments in West Asia and North Africa region, energy security in West Asia and peace and conflict resolution in the West Asia and North Africa (WANA) region, Prof Rizvi has spearheaded several joint research projects of IDSA and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, and GCC countries.

Prof. Rizvi is the Visitor’s Nominee of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Court since April 2022 and serves as an external member of the Institutional Academic Integrity Panel (IAIP) Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Hyderabad, besides serving on the Boards of several Centres and Departments of JMI. A Ph.D. in Political Science (International Relations) from AMU, Prof. Rizvi has been a recipient of the coveted Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Scholarship for Doctoral Studies, Teen Murti House, New Delhi. A prolific scholar, his work has been widely received by scholars in India and abroad, especially those working on West Asia.

Vice-Chancellor JMI, Prof. Mazhar Asif, extended his congratulations to the JMI fraternity on getting a full-time Registrar after a long wait of over 4 years. Prof. Asif said, ” I am hopeful that with the appointment of the regular Registrar, the university will witness a period of administrative excellence and efficiency”. He added, “Under Prof. Rizvi, the focus of JMI administration will be to streamline processes in order to maximise productivity of both the teaching and non-teaching faculty and staff so that JMI can attain the highest levels of academic growth and development “.

Prof Rizvi expressing his happiness on his appointment said, “I am honoured to take on this huge responsibility and look forward to working closely with the faculty members, students and staff of JMI. Under the leadership of the Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mazhar Asif, we are committed to optimizing our existing resources and working towards getting more funds from various Ministries and Offices of the Government of India so as to enhance the infrastructure of the university.” Prof. Rizvi said “The administration will continue its keen focus on the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) and take all necessary steps to create a harmonious, enriching and academically enabling environment for the intellectual growth and progress of our vibrant student community”.