President Murmu appreciates Punjab University for promoting academia-industry linkage

The President graced the convocation ceremony of Panjab University at Chandigarh

This university has given the society many great personalities ranging from​ the President, Prime Minister, Nobel laureates to leaders and outstanding contributions in various fields

By Andalib Akhter

President of India, Droupadi Murmu today appreciated Punjab University for promoting academia-industry linkage. She urged the ​university’s policy makers to work more on university-industry linkage and future-readiness.

Speaking at convocation ceremony of Panjab University at Chandigarh, President said that the​ university’s subjects should be application-based education. Education should support students in their life journey. Coming times will be challenging and the competitive spirit will keep increasing. Therefore, it is important that every student has a positive mindset and advanced skill-set to face the challenges. Acquiring and continuously developing knowledge of emerging technologies and the ability to use them properly will be essential for success.

President said that in the last 140 years, the Panjab University has developed as a major center of higher education. This university has made its own identity in academic, sports, research​, and cultural fields. She was happy to note that this university has won the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy 17 times. She said that it is a testimony to the dedication and determination of the athletes of this University. Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh, students of this university, have made the country extremely proud by winning medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The President told students that it is a matter of pride for them that they got the opportunity to study in this prestigious university. This university has given the society many great personalities ranging from​ the President, Prime Minister, Nobel laureates to leaders and outstanding contributions in various fields. She urged students to carry forward this legacy. She told them that through their efforts and visionary thinking they could make effective contributions to the society, nation and the world along with realizing their dreams.