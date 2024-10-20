Dharmendra Pradhan to Visit Singapore & Australia for Educational Collaboration

AMN

INDIAN Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan will be on a seven-day visit to Singapore and Australia from tomorrow. The visit is expected to foster collaboration, participation, and synergy in critical areas of mutual interest in education. In the first leg of his two-day visit to Singapore, Mr. Pradhan will address the members of the Indian diaspora tomorrow. The next day, Mr. Pradhan will meet the Prime Minister of Singapore, Lawrence Wong, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, and other senior leaders.

During his three-day visit to Australia, the Education Minister will meet Minister for Education, Jason Clare MP, in Melbourne on the 23rd of this month. He will also deliver the plenary address at the Australian International Education Conference.

On the 24th of October, Union Minister Mr. Pradhan will visit the Auburn Long Day Child Care Centre in Sydney to explore opportunities for partnerships in educating early childhood education workforces. He will also interact with the representatives of the Innovative Research Universities and attend the 2nd Australia-India Education and Skills Council.

On the 25th of this month, he will visit the Granville South Creative and Performing Arts High School and the site of the Macquarie Park Innovation District.