BISHESHWAR MISHRA / NEW DELHI

President Droupadi Murmu today emphasised the need to encourage youth to establish enterprises in Ayurveda sector to increase the availability traditional medicines across the country. Inaugurating the 8th Foundation Day celebrations of the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in New Delhi today, the President said that Ayurveda has always been an integral part of people’s lives.

President Murmu highlighted that some individuals betray others and misuse their money by promoting fake medicines and misleading advertisements. Calling for strict action against such people, the President noted that there is a need for qualified Ayurvedic doctors in the country so that people do not have to consult illiterate practitioners.

President Murmu also mentioned that over the past few years, there has been an increase in the number of students enrolling in Ayurvedic colleges. She expressed confidence that in the coming days there will be a significant increase in the number of Ayurvedic doctors. She further lauded the Institute for having an incubation center for innovation and entrepreneurship that aims to build the capacity of young innovators and entrepreneurs and has helped establish 50 startups.

The President also emphasized the need to improve the infrastructure for research and development at the institute, stating that any organization requires research and development for continuous progress.

Our correspondent reports that on the occasion, President Droupadi Murmu unveiled the ‘Shashwat Ayush’ exhibition and Ayush Aushadhi Kendra. The exhibition is focused on nature, environment and waste management. Union Minister of Ayush Prataprao Jadhav and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena were also present at the event.