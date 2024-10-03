President Murmu urges students to embrace strong moral values in behaviour and work ethics

AMN / UDAIPUR

President Droupadi Murmu has called upon students to embrace strong moral values in behaviour and work ethics. She was addressing the convocation ceremony of Mohanlal Sukhadia University in Udaipur today on the first day of her two-day Rajasthan visit.

The President said students should not do any such work in their lives which may tarnish their character. She said that the highest moral values should be part of their behaviour and work style. The President said that Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar believed that character is more important than education. She told the students that there should be integrity in every aspect of their life.

The President said that rapid changes are taking place in every field in the 21st century. These changes are also taking place in the fields of knowledge, science, and technology. She told the students that in such a time, they need to maintain the spirit of the student to maintain the usefulness of their education. She called upon the students to move ahead by maintaining a balance between personal ambition and social sensitivity.

The President said that the country has set a goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. This national goal can be achieved only with the contribution of the young generation. She expressed happiness that women are progressing in every field of society, and it is a matter of pride for the country and society. Governor of Rajasthan Haribhau Bagde, Governor of Punjab Gulab Chand Kataria, and Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Prem Chand Bairwa also graced the program.