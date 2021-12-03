Haj Committee of India issues guidelines for Haj-2022

AMN / WEB DESK

Haj Committee of India has issued guidelines for Haj-2022 so as to apprise the public about the requirements for Haj pilgrimage and also guide the applicants to submit their request.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha today, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, new provisional guidelines have been issued this year under special circumstances with special norms, rules & regulations, eligibility criteria, age restrictions and other relevant conditions as Kingdom of Saudi Arabia may determine and deem appropriate amid COVID-19 pandemic.

He said, the special provisions and precautions for Haj-2022 have been made keeping in mind the safety and well being of Haj pilgrims.