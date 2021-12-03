Omicron variant of COVID-19: Two cases detected in Karnataka, Centre-states meet to review guidelines
Maharashtra govt suspends former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh
BSNL to roll out its 4G services by September 2022
Lok Sabha takes up discussion on COVID-19 pandemic
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Dec 2021 02:56:11      انڈین آواز

Haj Committee of India issues guidelines for Haj-2022

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Haj Committee of India has issued guidelines for Haj-2022 so as to apprise the public about the requirements for Haj pilgrimage and also guide the applicants to submit their request.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha today, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, new provisional guidelines have been issued this year under special circumstances with special norms, rules & regulations, eligibility criteria, age restrictions and other relevant conditions as Kingdom of Saudi Arabia may determine and deem appropriate amid COVID-19 pandemic.

He said, the special provisions and precautions for Haj-2022 have been made keeping in mind the safety and well being of Haj pilgrims.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Govt spent over Rs 65 crores on men’s hockey team in last five years

AMN The Union Government has spent over sixty five crores rupees on men’s hockey team in last five years. ...

KANPUR TEST ENDS IN DRAW, Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel save New Zealand from defeat

The first Cricket test match at Kanpur, between India and New Zealand, the visitors snatched an impossible dra ...

Kanpur Test: India declare at 234/7 on Day 4, set 284-run target for New Zealand

AMN In the Kanpur cricket test, Chasing a target of 284 runs, New Zealand were four for the loss of one wic ...

خبرنامہ

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

وزیراعظم نے کیا تینوں زرعی قوانین واپس لینے کا اعلان

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک میں تین زرعی قوانین کو واپ ...

کرپٹو کرنسیوں کی ٹریڈنگ کا نشہ، ایک نئی ’بیماری

‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz