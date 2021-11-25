Govt introduces far-sighted reforms in Haj process, says Naqvi

Last date for submission of forms for Haj-2022 is 31st January

Staff Reporter / Mumbai

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today said that the government has ensured ‘Ease of Doing Haj’ by introducing effective and far-sighted reforms such as abolition of Haj subsidy, allowing Muslim women to proceed for Haj without ‘Mehram’ and following cent per cent online booking process.

Addressing a review meeting here along with senior officials of Haj Committee of India regarding preparations for the Haj-2022, Mr. Naqvi informed that more than twenty thousand people have applied for next year’s Haj.

Stating that the last date for submission of forms for Haj-2022 is 31st of January, the Minister informed that all women under the ‘without Mehram’ category will be exempted from the lottery system.

Mr. Naqvi informed that the Haj Mobile App has been upgraded with the tagline ‘Haj App in Your Hand’. The app contains several new features, including frequently asked questions and instructions on how to fill up the application form. He added that citizens can also visit the portal of Haj Group Organisers for availing package deals, adding that the Digital Health Card; ‘E-MASIHA’ health facility and ‘E-luggage pre-tagging’ have ensured transparent, affordable and comfortable Haj for Indian pilgrims.

Mr. Naqvi clarified that only fully vaccinated citizens will be allowed for the pilgrimage. He informed that there will be 10 embarkation points for Haj-2022 instead of 21 earlier. The embarkation points will include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Cochin, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Srinagar.