Guru Nanak Jayanti being celebrated with religious fervour

AMN / WEB DESK

Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab is being celebrated with religious fervour across India and the world today. It marks the birth of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev Ji, who laid the foundation of Sikhism. This year marks the 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

On this day, devotees around the world offer prayers. The Golden temple in Amritsar celebrates Gurpurab with much aplomb. In his Mann Ki Baat program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that he is deeply inspired by the noble ideals of Guru Nanak Dev. Prime Minister Modi said, the world over, the influence of Guru Nanak Dev ji is distinctly visible.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu have greeted people on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Extending his warm greetings to all Indians especially of the Sikh community, Mr Kovind said, the implicit message of love, compassion and sacrifice in the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev ji promotes the spiritual progress of humankind. President said, Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s thoughts encourage us to emulate the ideals of peace and brotherhood in our lives. He said, Guru Nanak Dev ji while leading the life of a simple householder emphasized service as a means to attain ‘Ek Omkar Satnam, Karta Purakh’. Mr Kovind urged the people to follow the footsteps of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and strengthen the spirit of harmony and unity in our society.

In his message, Mr Naidu said that Guru Nanak has remained an embodiment of truth, compassion, and righteousness through his noble life. The Vice President said that his divine teachings will continue to inspire us to follow the path of righteousness and show respect for all humankind irrespective of caste, creed or religion. Mr. Naidu said that Guru Nanak also taught us to follow an ethical path in life. He said that Guru Nanak was a shining apostle of the sublime spiritual ethos of India who truly democratized religion by taking spirituality to the common man. Mr. Naidu wished that Guru Nanak’s eternal message continues to guide us in building a just, humane and harmonious society.