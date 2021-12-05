Rahmani30 100% success in CSEET exams

10 Students successful in CA Foundation, 4 in CA Intermediate and 1 student in Law, 100% students of commerce of BSEB above distinction (above 75%).

PATNA / PRESS RELEASE

Rahmani30, one of the premier institutions for preparation of IIT, JEE, CS, CA, CLAT and NEET, has once again produced excellent result and improved its own year over year success rate. This year despite facing the challenges of global pandemic of Covid-19, lockdown and extraordinary interruptions in academic activities, the students of Rahmani30 have set record success in commerce field with 100% students qualifying for CSEET ( Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test), 10 qualifying CA Foundation and 4 cracking CA Intermediate Exams. The BSEB class 12th result were excellent with 100% students scoring more than 75%( Distinction).

Like other institutions during lockdown, Rahmani30 also faced various challenges but continued education despite all difficulties. The management and faculties of the institute did not lose courage and invested all their strength and energy towards the outcome. The administration and teachers of Rahmani30 always lived by the principle of the founder of Rahmani30, Hz. Maulana Mohammad Wali Rahmani Sahib Rahmatullah Alaih, the former Amir-e-Shariat of Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand, that focus should be on effort and hardwork and leave the outcome to Allah s.w.t.

A Company Secretary is a senior position in a private sector company or public sector organisation. Also known as Compliance Officers, it is one of the positions that is a part of the key managerial personnel (which usually includes the CEO & CFO) of any company. Company Secretary is a statutory position as every listed company and every other company having paid up share capital of rupees 10 crores or more shall have a full time company secretary in their board as per section 203 of Companies Act 2013.

Chartered Accountancy is a challenging profession that offers practice or job opportunities in the areas of accounting, auditing, corporate finance, project evaluation, and company and other business laws, taxation and corporate governance. The multi-faceted knowledge a chartered accountant enjoys through unique academic programme blended with practical training is what the business and industry need in the advent of liberalisation, privatisation and globalisation of Indian economy. The scope for this lucrative career is bright in an economically developing nation like ours and as such the career can be termed as challenging and rewarding for competent professionals in the field. Chartered Accountancy Course is a professional course in Accounting introduced in our country in 1949, with the enactment of the Chartered Accountants Act. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) was formed the same year.

Mufakkir-e-Islam Hz. Maulana Mohammad Wali Rahmani Sahib Rahmatullah Alaih wanted the students of Rahmani30 to serve as ethical Chartered Accountants.

The entire team of Rahmani Program of Excellence (Rahmani30) is elated and satisfied with this result even during the pandemic of COVID-19. Successive lockdowns, which occurred during the last two years, have tremendously impacted educational landscape at the national level. But the management of Rahmani Program of Excellence continued to arrange online classes and tests in during lockdowns and ensured that every student had an internet device through which they could continue their classes, write class reports and appear in exams. However, if there was better arrangement of resources like computers, stable internet, and availability of electricity etc. the performance of the students would have been much better.

The Rahmani Program of Excellence (Rahmani30), under its mentor organization, the Rahmani Foundation, is effectively turning the educational desperation of the minority community into hope and confidence, making its learning process more effective with each passing year.

On this occasion Hazrat Ameer-e- Shariat Maulana Ahmad Wali Faisal Rahmani, the guardian and patron of Rahmani30, while congratulating the successful students, management and faculties said in his message that surely all the success and achievement are the results of hard work of team and students, and the prayers of Mofakkir-e-Islam Hz. Maulana Mohammad Wali Rahmani Sahib Rahmatullah Alaih, the seventh Ameer-e- Shariat of Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand and is a testimony to the acceptance of the blessings of the founder of Rahmani30 and the realization of the dreams envisioned by him for the bright future of students.

Mr. Fahad Rahmani (CEO Rahmani30) said that this achievement is definitely due to the tireless efforts and efficient Academic leadership of former DGP of Bihar, Mr. Abhyanand sir and his guidance as well as the tireless hard work of the faculties, management and other team members. This has been possible only through identification of the target and recognition of the goal and mutual cooperation by the students and their parents. “Without the cooperation of all of us, such a historic achievement would never have been possible.” He said. He promised that under the leadership of Hazrat Ameer E Shariat Maulana Ahmad Wali Faisal Rahmani saheb, Rahmani30 will not only maintain this achievements but exceed its performance year over year.

He appealed to the well-wishers of the society and intellectuals of the country that Rahmani30 movement should be replicated across all states of the country so that more and more students may achieve excellence in education and contribute to humanity & country.