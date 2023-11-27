इंडियन आवाज़     27 Nov 2023 09:16:50      انڈین آواز

Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrated with religious fervour across India

Published On:

AMN

Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab is being celebrated with religious fervour across India and the world. It marks the birth of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev Ji, who laid the foundation of Sikhism.

This year marks the 554th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The esteemed Sikh guru was born on the full moon day of the Kartik month in the Nanakshahi calendar. On this day, devotees around the world offer prayers. Guru Nanak Dev was born in 1469 in the village of Talvandi in the Punjab region of present-day Pakistan, now known as Nankana Sahib. The occasion is celebrated as ‘Prakash Parv,’ and on this day, Sikh communities visit gurdwaras, engage in seva, and partake in langar in the name of Guru Nanak. Kirtan is performed in gurdwaras, and the day is celebrated as Gurpurab.

Guru Purab is being celebrated with great fervour in Delhi today. Devotees are paying obeisance in large number at Shri Bangla Sahib, Sis Ganj Sahib, Rakab Ganj Sahib and other Gurudwaras across the national capital. Voluteers served langar to devotees at the Gurudwaras. This festival is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Every year, on the full moon date of Kartik month, it is celebrated as Guru Purab or Prakash Parv.

In Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh also being celebrated with great devotion and fervour. Shri Harmandir Sahib at Amritsar and all the Gurdwaras have been illuminated and decorated with flowers. The devotees visited the Gurdwaras and paid obeisance throughout the day. The Kangars were also distributed to the Sangat.

