Malaysia to allow visa-free entry to Indian citizens

Published On: By

@anwaribrahim

AMN / WEB DESK

Malaysia will scrap entry visa requirements for Indian citizens visiting the nation beginning the 1st of  December this year. Now, Indian nationals may stay for up to 30 days visa-free in Malaysia. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim made this announcement in his speech at his People’s Justice Party’s annual congress in Putrajaya yesterday.  Along with Indian citizens, Chinese nationals will also be allowed visa-free entry from December 1st.

Malaysia is counting on extra tourist arrivals and their spending to support economic growth. Anwar last month announced plans to improve visa facilities to encourage the entry of tourists and investors.

