इंडियन आवाज़     27 Nov 2023 12:07:14      انڈین آواز

President, Vice President, other leaders extend greetings on occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji birth anniversary

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Gurupurab or Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated by the Sikh community across the world to mark his birth anniversary of their first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev. Gurupurab or Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated by the Sikh community across the world to mark his birth anniversary of their first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev.

AMN

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, President Droupadi Murmu has extended her greetings and good wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad, especially Sikh brothers and sisters. In her message, the President said that the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji emphasized on the values of equality and selfless service. She said, Guru Nanak Dev Ji believed that service to humanity is service to God and he inspired people to follow the values of love, peace and compassion. She said, he  spread the light of knowledge and showed the path of spirituality to the people through his exquisite poetry and Shabad. The President appealed to the people to follow the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and dedicate themselves to the cause of equality, brotherhood and harmony.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has extended greetings on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. In a social media post, the Vice President said that his teachings deeply resonate with humanity, emphasising on unity, equality, kindness, and selfless service. He said, his profound message of tolerance and boundless compassion continues to guide mankind. 

Gurupurab or Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated by the Sikh community across the world to mark his birth anniversary of their first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev. Gurupurab or Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated by the Sikh community across the world to mark his birth anniversary of their first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev.

Every Year, it falls on the full moon day of Kartik Month, as per the Hindu Calendar. This year, Guru Nanak Jayanti would be celebrated on 8th November 2022. The celebration of the Gurupurab or the Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev starts 15 days before his birth anniversary. Two days before the birth anniversary, Akhand Path is held in all Gurdwaras and a day before the birthday, a procession or Nagakirtan is organized.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

مولانا رابع حسنی ندوی کی شخصیت اور علمی نقوش پر آئی او ایس کا دوروزہ سمینار

معروف تھنک ٹینک ادارہ انسٹی ٹیوٹ آف آبجیکٹیو اسٹڈیز نئی دہلی ...

غزہ: عارضی جنگ بندی سے ضرورت مندوں تک امداد پہنچنے کی امید

غزہ میں چار روزہ جنگ بندی کا آغاز ہونے کے بعد اقوام متحدہ کے ا ...

بھارت کے ارمانوں پر پانی پھیر کر آسٹریلیا چھٹی بار کرکٹ کا عالمی چیمپئن بن گیا

ورلڈ کپ 2023 کے فائنل میں آسٹریلیا نے ٹریوس ہیڈ کی شاندار سنچری ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

Dr. Jitendra Singh: India’s space economy is on the rise under the leadership of PM Modi

Science and Technology Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that India’s space economy is on the ri ...

@Powered By: Logicsart