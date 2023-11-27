President, Vice President, other leaders extend greetings on occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji birth anniversary

Gurupurab or Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated by the Sikh community across the world to mark his birth anniversary of their first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev. Gurupurab or Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated by the Sikh community across the world to mark his birth anniversary of their first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev.

AMN

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, President Droupadi Murmu has extended her greetings and good wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad, especially Sikh brothers and sisters. In her message, the President said that the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji emphasized on the values of equality and selfless service. She said, Guru Nanak Dev Ji believed that service to humanity is service to God and he inspired people to follow the values of love, peace and compassion. She said, he spread the light of knowledge and showed the path of spirituality to the people through his exquisite poetry and Shabad. The President appealed to the people to follow the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and dedicate themselves to the cause of equality, brotherhood and harmony.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has extended greetings on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. In a social media post, the Vice President said that his teachings deeply resonate with humanity, emphasising on unity, equality, kindness, and selfless service. He said, his profound message of tolerance and boundless compassion continues to guide mankind.

Gurupurab or Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated by the Sikh community across the world to mark his birth anniversary of their first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev. Gurupurab or Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated by the Sikh community across the world to mark his birth anniversary of their first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev.

Every Year, it falls on the full moon day of Kartik Month, as per the Hindu Calendar. This year, Guru Nanak Jayanti would be celebrated on 8th November 2022. The celebration of the Gurupurab or the Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev starts 15 days before his birth anniversary. Two days before the birth anniversary, Akhand Path is held in all Gurdwaras and a day before the birthday, a procession or Nagakirtan is organized.